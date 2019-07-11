President Muhammadu Buhari has, again, written to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, asking for approval to appoint 15 special advisers.

President Buhari had, in an earlier letter to the Senate, asked that Justice Tanko Muhammad be confirmed as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

Moreover, in his second letter to the senate, the President said, “Pursuant to provision of Section 151 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which confers to the president powers to appoint special advisers to assist him in the performance of his functions, I write to request the kind consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to appoint 15 special advisers.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate, please accept, Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Vanguard