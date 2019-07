By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and the former Chief of Staff Abba Kyari.

The two appointments according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, took effect from May 29, 2019.

Vanguard