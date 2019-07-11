Breaking News
Breaking: Buhari forwards Tanko Muhammad’s name to Senate for confirmation as CJN

As Buhari writes Senate on Appointment of 15 Special Advisers

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad for screening and subsequent confirmation as the substantive CJN.

The letter was read Thursday by President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

According to Lawan, President Buhari forwarded the name following the confirmation of Justice Muhammad for the position by the National Judicial Council, NJC.

In similar vein, President Muhammadu Buhari has written the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, intimating him of the appointment of fifteen names Special Advisers.

Details later…

