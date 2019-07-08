By Michael Eboh

The immediate past Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, Monday, stated that his successor in office, Mr. Mele Kyari, was chosen by President Muhammadu Buhari, in just one week.

Speaking at his valedictory session as the former Group Managing Director of the NNPC in Abuja, Baru stated that as his days as the chief executive came to termination, he had discreetly mentored a number of senior officers to take over from him, without their knowledge.

He disclosed that after the period of the mentoring, he presented the Curriculum Vitae, CV, of the senior officers to President whom he said asked him to return after one week.

He said after the expiration of the one week period, he went to meet the President, who later zeroed in on Mele Kyari, among the likely successors presented.

Baru expressed confidence that with Kyari at the saddle, the NNPC was being left in capable hands, going by his professionalism and expertise.