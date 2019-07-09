Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Atiku won Buhari in President’s state, Katsina –  PDP Chairman tells Tribunal

On 11:45 amIn News, Politicsby

By Anthony Ogbonna

Salisu Maijigiri, the chairman,  Katsina state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, told the election petition tribunal that his party’s presidential candidate in the February 23rd, presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, won President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina state.

Presidential election, tribunal, latest news, Buhari, Atiku
Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar

Why I dumped Buhari to support Atiku, Buba Galadima tells tribunal (Opens in a new browser tab)

He said, while President Buhari polled “872,000, his party, the PDP scored, 905,000.

According to him, “We (PDP) are the one who won the election not APC.

“APC scored 872,000 and PDP scored, 905,000.

“These are our own results, we collated in our state not the ones from the server.”

Details soon…

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.