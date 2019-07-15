Breaking News
Breaking: Atiku: Tribunal admits 48 compact discs as exhibits against Buhari

On 3:33 pm

The Presidential Election Tribunal, on Monday, admitted 48 compact video discs in evidence from the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku and Buhari
Atiku is in the suit is challenging Buhari’s victory in the February 23rd, presidential election held in the country.

The tribunal also ordered viewing of the discs in open court.

The Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-man tribunal had overruled the objection raised by President Buhari, the All Progressives Congress, APC , and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, seeking to stop Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from playing the video clips at the court’s hearing.

Vanguard

