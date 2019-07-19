Breaking News
Breaking: Atiku, PDP lose bid for more time to close case at Tribunal

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has, Friday, refused to grant the request made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar , for more time to close their case.

This is as the 10 days earlier granted Atiku and the PDP during pre-hearing session to conclude their case elappes today, Friday the 19th of July, 2019.
Atiku and Buhari
Atiku’s lawyer, Chris Uche, had asked the Tribunal for more time but the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petition Tribunal turned down the bid, saying the trial would continue till later in the day to enable the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to close their case.

Details soon…

