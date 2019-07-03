Breaking: Atiku fumes, asks Senator Elisha Abbo to submit self to Police

By Nwafor Sunday

Peeved with the trending video of a senator who assaulted a lady, three months ago, the Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Wednesday called on the embattled Senator representing Adamawa North, Senator Elisha Abbo, to submit himself to the Police to investigate the alleged slapping of a nursing mother, at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Atiku whose comment tallies with the positions of Nigerians like Festus Keyamo, Reno Omkri, Lauretta Onochie, others, opined that it would be a display of leadership example if Abbo publicly apologize and voluntarily submit himself to the police.

He condemned Abbo’s action and charged his party to take necessary disciplinary action against him. His words, “I have seen the alleged assault video involving Sen. Elisha Abbo. The video is sad, inexcusable. I know the Senator quite well. But the law is clear and leaders must lead by example.

‪‪”I advise him to publicly apologize, voluntarily go to the police and show a good example expected of a young leader. I also call on our party, the PDP to take necessary disciplinary action and the Nigerian Police to ensure the law takes its full course.”

Recall that the Inspector General of Police has ordered for the immediate arrest of Senator Elisha Abbo, as the Nigerian Senate set up committee to investigate the case.