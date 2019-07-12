Breaking: Antoine Griezmann signs for Barcelona – club

Antoine Griezmann signed for Barcelona on Thursday after the Spanish champions paid La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid the 120 million euro ($135 million) release clause required to sign the World Cup winner.

“The player will sign a contract with his new club for the next five seasons, through to 30 June 2024, with a buyout clause of 800 million euros,” Barca said in a statement.

The club’s website reports: “Born on 21 March 1991 in Mâcon, France, Antoine Griezmann is one of the best players in the world. The striker joins Barça after consolidating himself as one of the top footballers in La Liga after spells with Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid.

“Scouted at an early by Basque club Real Sociedad, he headed for San Sebastián in 2005 at the age of just 14 after beginning his career with local side Charnay-lès-Mâcon. In Doností he made his first-team debut at the age of just 18 in 2009.

“Griezmann was one of the key figures in the return to the First Division of Real Sociedad a spell in the Second Division. In the Basque Country, he played 202 games for the txuri urdin, scoring 52 goals. The Frenchman’s outstanding performances led to a €30 million move to Atlético in the summer of 2014.

“In Madrid, Griezmann’s progress led him to be considered as one of the best players in the world. The striker was part of the squad that were runners-up in the Champions League in 2016, a year in which he also finished amongst the top three in the battle for the Ballon d’Or.

“The Frenchman can play anywhere in the front three although his usual position is on the left-wing. Griezmann is a very mobile player who can score and also create goals. He is also very quick on the counter-attack and dangerous with his shots from distance and from set-pieces.

“With his arrival at FC Barcelona, the Frenchman takes another step forward in his career with the goal of consolidating his place as one of the best players in the world.