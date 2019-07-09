Breaking News
Breaking: Another Nigerian, Obasanjo Owoyale murdered in Cyprus

By Anthony Ogbonna

A 33-year-old Nigerian, identified as Obasanjo Adeola Owoyale, who, according to local reports, went missing since July 1, has been found dead and his body dumped in the trunk of a car in North Nicosia, Northern Cyprus.

According to citizens around the area, they perceived foul smell in broad daylight coming from a car parked near a school in north Nicosia and that led to the discovery of the dead body in the trunk, with Turkish Cypriot police investigating the murder of a foreign national.

Obasanjo
Obasanjo Adeola Owoyale: found dead in booth of his car

When the police were notified, they sealed off the area before inspecting the vehicle where they found the dead body of Owoyale, wrapped in a blanket and dumped inside the trunk of a car.

Based on preliminary findings, Owoyale is believed to have been killed elsewhere, then wrapped in a blanket and placed in the trunk of the vehicle. Someone then drove the car and disposed off the body by abandoning the vehicle with the dead body inside, reported knews.com

Reports said police were examining security camera footage in the area to see whether a suspect who left the car might have been captured on video. Additional reports said the car was registered to the victim, while the Turkish Cypriot licence plate was seen clearly in video footage recorded by media as well as local residents.

 

