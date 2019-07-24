Boska organises pain free-day campaign in Sokoto to promote good health

Dexa Medica, the manufacturer of Boska pain reliever, Nigeria’s leading antidote to pains, recently organized a five-day Boska Pain-Free Day Programme across major cities in Nigeria.

The events were geared towards ensuring that Nigerians live in good health and wellness by relieving them of pains very fast.

According to Mr Ololade Jesufemi, Country Brand Manager, Dexa Medica Nigeria Business, the activation was a consumer experience moving train that touched five states of the country in the month of June. In order to make the event an enduring one for consumer Dexa Medica also held a free public education on how to live healthy living, as well as providing free health checks like optical services, blood pressure, BMI etc.

In the words of Mr. Ololade Jesufemi, “Series of medical activities and programs were embarked upon by the company to drive consumer love and affinity towards Boska.

“Some of the activities embarked upon by health practitioners during the event were to educate the people on how to live healthy life and pain-free, body massage and free health checks such as optical services, blood pressure, BMI, etc,” he said.

According to Abdularazaq Mustapha, Brand Executive for Sokoto, the activation was done for the consumers to feel and experience good health that Boska is all about. He went further to state that the consumers were very excited to partake in the free medical check-ups offered by Boska and many of them went on to buy Boska for their body pains and other forms of aches.

Onitsha is particularly known as the commercial hub of the East, hence most of the participants of the events where traders who were either users of Boska or competition. After the event, a lot of competition users bought Boska to try it. He also noted that the main objective of the activation is to make consumers experience and use Boska in other to promote good health in Sokoto state.

