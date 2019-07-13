Boro Kari wins Miss N/Delta pageant

By Ayo Onikoyi

An undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Miss Boro Woying Kari has won this year’s edition of the Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural Pageant competition which held at Hotel Presidential Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Miss Kari who defeated 22 other contestants, went home with a brand new car. She was also rewarded with the opportunity to be trained on capacity building, skill acquisition, training programmes among others.

Beaming with smile, Kari who hails from Bayelsa State commended the organisers for giving her the opportunity to compete in the competition and promised that she will use her position as the Miss Niger Delta Young Ambassador for Peace and Development positively, for the development of the area. Other winners in the 18th edition of the competition include; Miss Freda Fred Bruce(Miss Niger Delta Diaspora), Miss Elisabeth Ebi(Miss Niger Delta Tourism and Cultural Heritage), Miss Temple Odogwu(Miss Niger Delta Ethics and Youth Re-orientation) and Miss Blessing Ajini(Miss Niger Delta Beauty for Environment).

The pageant which held amidst glitz and glamour, had in attendance the ‘who is who” in the City. Featured artistes who performed during the classy, colouful, exciting and entertainning event include; Tim Godfrey, Lady IB, Mr. 2K. One Da Banton, The Soundforce Band, DJ Moonlight, Kessy Drills among others.

Organisers of the event disclosed that, “The Miss Niger Delta Beauty Pageant is not all about funfair for crowning beauty queens but an important event aimed at discovering and supporting female youths of Niger Delta to be hard working as well as helping to train them to become self reliant and economically empowered. “The Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant is organised annually to promote peace, love, socio-cultural integration, tourism, positive engagement of female youths in the region, talent development and sustainable development. The first edition of the pageant was held in 1999 and has produced 18 beauty queens.”

Dignitaries include, Mrs Anna Brambaifa, wife of Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Special Assistant, Youth to the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Charles Anyanwo, Felix Obuah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chairman Rivers State, Emeka Bekee, a chieftain the All Progressives C. Prince Alazigha, Director Youths, Sports, Culture and Women Affairs NDDC and Charles Odili, Director Corporate Affairs NDDC amongst others.