By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidency on Thursday expressed worry over the recent video released by the terrorist group showing some abducted Nigerians.

The Presidency said that the latest video has created urgency for the security agencies especially the secret services in the efforts to ensuring the release of those on the captivity of terrorist groups.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja read, “The Presidency has been briefed by the responsible government agency about the disturbing video showing our citizens, the humanitarian aid workers held captive.

” Presidency has been given assurances that contact is being made and the captors are being talked to.

“Besides these aid workers, there are some others about whom this engagement is about-Leah Sharibu, a religious leader and all the others.

Akeredolu orders arrest of Fulani Vigilante

“These discussions have been ongoing even before this time and what this latest incident has done is to bring urgency to the efforts that the secret service is making.

“Government is making contacts, in the hope that the captors will see reason to not visit hardship or even harm on these innocent individuals. Government is working.”

Vanguard

Abducted Aid Worker In Borno Cries For Help In New Video | Sahara Reporters

In a video, the victim, Grace Taku, appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the international community to come to her rescue.@ACF_Nigeria @ACF_EU

READ MORE: https://t.co/VagzwRmgz6 pic.twitter.com/rPoL8z7NyM — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 25, 2019