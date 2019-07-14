Boat mishaps: LASEMA sets up marine rescue unit for rapid response on waterways

Creates other units too

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has concluded plans to flag off a response team, Marine Rescue Unit, in collaboration with marine police inorder to ensure prompt response to an emergency, surveillance, as well as provide adequate safety of the commuting populace on Lagos waterways.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed this, weekend, during the interactive session with members of LASEMA staff at the Safety Arena, Bolade Oshodi, Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu stressed that the move was to revamp its operations on Lagos State waterways, saying that the agency will henceforth actively compliment the efforts of the state waterways agencies such as the marine police, Navy and other relevant stakeholders.

He stated that the position of the agency is in sync with the efforts of the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu to provide adequate safety of lives and properties through workable and achievable programmes and strategies, aimed at improving efficiency in the delivery of disaster management in the State.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated,”In order to further enhance the presence of the agency on the waterways and reduce response time to scene of emergencies on water, the Response Unit of the Agency on the Lekki corridor will now be serving as the Marine response centre for the agency solely dedicated to emergency surveillance and response on water.”

The LASEMA boss who decried the rate of boat mishaps on Lagos waters in recent time, said that the situation was a wake-up call on all emergency responders to re-strategise their operations and rise up to challenges with a view to nipping the occurrence in the bud.

Osanyintolu also added, “The LASEMA Established Act as amended in 2005 (section 5(1-4) mandates the Agency to coordinate and integrate disaster management in Lagos State, and to successfully accomplish this task, the Agency is venturing into new relationships and sharpening the Agency’s network and linkages to ensue better defined collaborations.”

He noted that the agency has established three zonal coordinating offices at the 3 Senatorial districts of the State with zonal coordinators and three Unit Bases at Cappa, Onipanu on Ikorodu Road and Command and Control Centre, Alausa, this he said would enhance timely response and reduce challenges arising from over centralization.

The DG explained that the establishment of an Emergency Operation Centre in the State capital was imminent and of great urgency, noting that the centre would assist in the decentralization of the management of any major incident in the State, by providing direction, assign responsibility, instill accountability and measure progress.

Osanyintolu further stated that being both a coordinating and response agency, the agency intended to embark on three key levels of enhancement for training projects which includes; Approval for Agency’s Training Policy, Training curriculum for agency to fill gaps identified in disaster management and designation of a training centre for the Agency which will also be the first in the country to efficiently put together resources that meet the agency’s specific functional and training needs.