BMO to Afenifere: Herdsmen attacks in South West a passing phase, will fizzle out

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has cautioned the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere over what it described as the latter’s inciteful utterances capable of heating up the country, noting that the recent herdsmen attacks in South West is “a passing phase” which “will fizzle out in no distant time.”

BMO called on Afenifere and other socio-cultural groups in the country to stop issuing statements capable of fuelling crisis or inciting people to violence in the country.

BMO stated this in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, in Abuja on Thursday.

The organisation said the groups should rather work with the Federal Government and security agencies to contain insecurity in the country.

BMO was reacting to a statement credited to the Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, urging those it described as killer herdsmen, to leave the South-West or risk reprisal attacks.

“We urge socio-cultural groups in the country to work with the Federal Government and security agencies to contain insecurity in the country, rather than issuing statements that are capable of escalating the situation or inciting people to violence.

“With utmost disappointment, the utterances of Afenifere and other such groups on the security situation in the country, as they are capable of instigating chaos and violence.

“First of all, as we have said before, it is wrong to ascribe criminality to a particular tribe or group of persons, as this is capable of exacerbating the situation.

“We want to remind Afenifere and others that criminality is not restricted to any group and security challenges are also prevalent in the most advanced countries of the world,” it said.

According to BMO, all well-meaning Nigerians, especially leaders of thought, ought to lend a helping hand to the federal government to enable it tackle the security challenge in the country holistically.

“Even in the midst of the security challenges, we are aware that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has remained focused at solving the problems whenever and wherever they occur,” it said.

The organisation noted that the Buhari’s administration has, in a bid to improve the security of lives and property in the country, commenced the recruitment of 10,000 policemen.

“The administration is also sending many of the serving police officers for training at home and abroad, all in a bid to improve their efficiency and productivity.

“We are therefore confident that the isolated cases of criminal attacks in the country, particularly the South West, is a passing phase and will fizzle out in no distant time,” BMO said. (NAN)

