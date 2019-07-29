Bizman arrested for allegedly defiling 2 boys in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

A 35-year-old businessman, alleged to be a gay, has been arrested for sexually molesting two boys in Ebute-Ero area of Lagos, weekend.

This is just as the Police also foiled an attempt by a woman to smuggle some live ammunition from Lagos to Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the gay suspect, Friday Okeke, allegedly lured boys, between ages nine and 12, to his shop at 23 Kose Street, where he had anal sex with them. The bubble burst after two of the boys reported to their parents.

Confirming his arrest, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Baba, said: “On July 27, at about 11.30a.m., a complaint was received from two different parents (names withheld) against one Friday Okeke, at Ebute-Ero Division, Lagos Island;

“That the suspect lured their two male children (names withheld), ages 12 and nine, into his shop and had unlawful carnal knowledge of them through their anuses.

“The victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination, while the suspect was arrested by a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer , CSP Sina Olunlade.

“Investigation is ongoing and suspect will be charged to court.”

Meanwhile, the arrest of another businesswoman, who attempted to smuggle 50 rounds of live ammunition to Onitsha, according to Bala, followed information received by the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Satellite Division, CSP Chike Oti.

He said: “Based on the information, the DPO, deployed his surveillance team to the motor park at Maza Maza to recover the bag.

“On searching the bag, 50 rounds of .38mm live ammunition hidden inside a bag of gari were recovered. A female, who claimed that the bag was given to her by a man in Ojo area to deliver to someone in Onitsha, Anambra State, was arrested.

“She is helping the Police with useful information. The case has been transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, for further investigation.”

In another development, a suspected member of a robbery gang, who specialised in snatching cars from Lagos and taking them to Ogun State for sale, have been arrested.

Recovered from the suspect, Yomi Olajide, was one LT Bus with number plates JJE 713 XH, which he allegedly stole along Etegbin Road, at Shibiri area of the state, last Friday.

Policemen from Ilemba Hausa, according to Bala, combed some mechanic workshops and scrap sellers workshops in Lagos, until the bus was traced to Atan axis of Ogun State, where it was recovered from Olajide.