Biggest jokers are those asking Buhari to save them from herdsmen – Reno

‪I am most disappointed by the responses so far on the killing of Yoruba leader, Reuben Fasoranti’s daughter by herdsmen. TALK, TALK and more TALK. If the daughter of a HERDSMEN leader had been killed by the OPC, believe you me, it would not be a matter of TALK by now.

Go back and look through history, including RECENT history, of what the HERDSMEN do to those who treat them as they are now treating the Youruba. Go back and investigate what happened in Dogo Na Hauwa. They give what they can’t take.

Let me quote Chinua Achebe’s functional character, Okonkwo. Okonkwo said “If a man comes into my hut and defecates on the floor, what do I do? Do I shut my eyes? No! I take a stick and break his head. That is what a man does.” Hopefully, HERDSMEN have not turned all of us to women. ‪‪

As long as HERDSMEN know that their murderous actions will have no repercussions beyond TALK, TALK and more TALK, so long will they continue to kill us ONE by ONE until we are GONE. I am not joking, I say this with all seriousness: ONE by ONE until we are GONE.

On July 15, 2012, a current governor warned that he would one day take revenge if any soldier dares kill a herdsman in the internal security operation which occurred nationwide. Are these killings the revenge the governor promised?

It is not enough that we can PROTEST over unproven allegations of rape and then only TALK over proven cases of continuous murders of our people by HERDSMEN.

Brothers and sisters, I warn you, in the words of Benjamin Franklin, that “We must, indeed, all HANG TOGETHER or, most assuredly, we shall all HANG SEPARATELY.”

The biggest jokers are those asking General Buhari to save them from herdsmen. Google. He was their grand patron for more than a decade. Expecting General Buhari to move against herdsmen is like expecting Coca Cola to move against Coke. You will wait forever #FASORANTISDAUGHTER

Reno Omokri

