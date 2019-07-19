Best time to own new Nissan SUV

By Theodore Opara

STALLION NMN, the Nissan Sales Company has unveiled ambitious sales offer for cutting-edge Nissan SUV range to enable discerning automobile enthusiasts take advantage of its ongoing bargain sales tagged: “The best time to own a brand new Nissan SUV is now.”

Structured in line with the Nissan tagline ‘Innovation that Excites,’ the offer promises limitless access to Nissan SUV range including the Kicks, Qashqai, X-Trail and Patrol at a starting price of only N7,995,000.

The dealership is also assuring intending buyers of Nissan’s ambitious three-year or 100,000km warranty plus other niceties that could broaden customers’ affections for the Japanese-engineered brand. Stallion NMN Head of Sales and Marketing, Amit Sharma, who gave this hint in Lagos said “Nissan SUV range are great family vehicles packed with full safety features that ensure safe smooth ride – whether you are on the school run or exploring the country.”

Vanguard