Benue explosion: Red Cross donates drugs, pays hospital bills of victims

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has donated 1500 packs of drugs and medical consumables to the Benue state government for the treatment of the over 100 victims of the recent petrol tanker explosion at Ahumbe village, Gwer East local government area of the state.

The global organisation also undertook to offset the medical bills and feeding cost of victims receiving treatment in various hospitals in Makurdi and Aliade, the Gwer East headquarter.

Making the donation at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi yesterday, the ICRC Health Coordinator for Jos Sub-delegation, Dr. Bonnix Kayabu said the casualty level in the disaster prompted the intervention of the world body.

“The ICRC has also resolved to take care of medical bills of victims of the explosion who are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in the state,” Kayabu

While commiserating with the government and people of the state, Dr. Kayabu charged the management of the hospitals providing treatment to the victims to make judicious use of the items.

Receiving the items for the state government, Benue state Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu represented by the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Mathew Uyina commended the ICRC for always coming to the aid of the state at very challenging times.

“We commend you for deciding to take care of the medical bills of the victims and also cater for their feeding. We recall that you have been extending similar support to IDPs in the state and we urge other organizations to emulate the ICRC,” he added.

