Beef up security across Nigeria now — Al Muminaat

•Urges Sanwo-Olu to tackle traffic congestion in Lagos

•Donates borehole to rehab centre, gifts to orphanages

By Haroon Balogun

The Amirah, Al-Mu’minaat Organisation, (The Believing Women), Lagos State Chapter, Hajia Khadijah AbdulSalam has called on the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to beef up security across the nation and create enabling environment for all citizens to do well.

Hajia AbdulSalam also enjoined the Lagos state government to urgently address the menace of traffic and bad road networks in the city to alleviate the sufferings of Lagosians.

She stated this during a media parley heralding the organisation’s annual week held at its headquarters, Thanni Olodo, Jibowu, Lagos, recently.

She lamented that people have neglected the purpose of creation; such that there are crises here and there, adding that from marital crisis to socio-economic unrest as well as cultural and environmental insecurity are becoming unbearable and needed urgent attention.

“People have neglected the purpose of creation; the society (world) is in a state of crises here and there. We have a lot of unrest within the world now ranging from family (marital crisis, girl/female abuse and rape), economical, environmental, socio-cultural and insecurity ravaging the globe.

“I must not stop without mentioning the fate of the Muslimah (girl child, lady and woman) who has continued to face a lot of harassment from various quarters because she has chosen to obey Her Lord, Her Creator.

“Taking stock of the past year, our Hijab has had its undue share of pains in Nigeria. We have come under attack like never before and this has increased in us the will and strength to fight on for our constitutional rights using all means devoid of violence.

“We hereby acknowledge the unity of Muslim organisations on this struggle for our rights across the country and urge Nigerians to join hands with us to put a stop to this unconstitutional discrimination against Islam and Muslims. An injury to one is an injury to all. The Muslim girl-children will continue to go to school, attain success here and hereafter.

“We also call on the government at all levels to act fast and direct all its agencies, departments to stop unwarranted discrimination against Muslim girls in hijab. Continuous silence on the vesting hijab crisis is not golden at all because those who make peaceful change impossible are indirectly making violent change inevitable. And that is not the way to go in a country already battling with various challenges.

We urge the government to beef up security and across the nation and create an enabling environment for all citizens to bring out the best in them.

“I also call on the Lagos State Government to look into the menace of traffic and bad road networks in order to alleviate the sufferings of the citizenry.

Speaking on the theme of the event, Hajia AbdulSalam said: “The theme for the week is “Societal Challenges: Muslim Women To The Rescue”.

“The theme as been carefully chosen for us to ruminate over the present state of the world. The week is a biennial program of the organization amongst various programms being carried out by the organization.

Meanwhile, the orgnisation also put smiles on the faces of the inmates of the Rehabitation and Traning center, Owutu, Ikorodu and Red Cross Motherless Babies Home, Makoko, Lagos, donating a borehole and various gift items to the centers.

The humanitarian visit was part of the activities marking the Al-Mu’minaat Week, which will climax tomorrow.

Speaking shortly after the visit, the Lagos State Amirah, Hajia AbdusSalam stated that the visit was aimed at meeting the needs of special people in the society.

She said, “Before the week, we visited the Rehabilitation and Training Centre to inquire about their pressing need and they opted for the water facility, which we have come to donate today. The borehole was an initiative of Al-Mu’minaat Organisation, which was sponsored by individual donors who do not necessarily want their identities known.

“We also got water dispensers and some necessary materials that would be needed by the babies and their matrons for their care and well-being at the Red Cross Motherless Babies Home in Makoko. They are our babies and important parts of the society.”

There will also be a special Jumat Prayer at Lagos Central Mosque, Lagos Island, Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, and Alimosho Central Mosque, Alimosho, Lagos State.

