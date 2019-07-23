Be at peace with your hosts, Orodje of Okpe tells oil firm

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Orodje of Okpe, HRM Orhue I, Felix Mujakperuo, has urged Heritage Energy and its host communities to coexist amicably in the interest of peace and sustainable development.

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOSL, is the operator of Oil Mining Lease, OML30.

The monarch gave the advise when a delegation of Heritage’s team paid him a courtesy visit at his palace, as part of activities to mark his 14th Coronation Anniversary.

Orodje of Okpe commended Heritage Energy for the thoughtful gesture, noting that the company was doing a lot to benefit the host communities, but however, noted that much remains to be done.

It will be recalled that Heritage’s team led by the Head of Community Relations and Security Department, Mr. Sylvester Okoh, had also celebrated with the Ovie of Agbon, HRM Ogurime-rime Ukori I, on the occasion of his son’s wedding.

The occasion had both political and traditional leaders in attendance, and it was a beautiful ceremony with class and style.

Meanwhile, Heritage has also joined Deltans to congratulate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his 60th birthday anniversary, which was celebrated recently.

Mr. Jeremiah Oharisi, Senior Advisor, Government Relations, who was present at the governor’s birthday celebration in Asaba, noted that the event was a celebration of grace and style with the who is who in the state in attendance.

Vanguard