BBNaija Season 4: Most popular social media housemates revealed

The journey to stardom has begun in the Big Brother Naija House Season 4 themed “Pepper Dem” and it will run all the way for the next 3 months. After auditions at different locations across the country, 21 housemates made it into the house, looking to clinch the 60 million naira cash prize.

A week after the show started, two of the 21 housemates have been evicted already, with many more set to go until the finale. Who wins this Season 4 is a guess as good as gold as all the housemate look like they could go all the way. No one ever thought Avala or Isilomo would have been the first duo to leave. But Big Brother does things in the most unusual ways. Before the next hammer hits the gong of eviction Potpourri, after thorough research unveils the most popular housemates based on their followership on the Instagram, just a day into the Big Brother House and their status as that 10am on Friday July 12, 2019.

Going into the Big Brother house after just one day in the house (12 noon July 1, 2019), Housemate Tacha was the most followed among the 21 housemates with 351 thousand followers. Next in line was Kim Oprah with 108 thousand followers. In third place was Mike with 43.5 thousand followers, followed by Mercy at 29.5 thousand followers. Surprisingly, evicted Avala stood at 18.2 thousand while Omashola was 13.3 thousand, same as Ike also at 13.3 thousand. Khafi had 7.898, Diane 7,295, Tuoyo 7,212, Ella 6,998, Frodd 5,368, Seyi 5,015, Esther 4,018, Nelson 3,940, Gedoni 3,300, Sir Dee 3,055, Isilomo 3,015, Thelma 2,901 and Jeff 2,464. There was no recognizable Instagram handle for Jackye as at the time of compilation, so no figure was applicable to her.

The biggest advantage of being in the Big Brother Naija is speedy fame. As at 10AM on Friday July 12, 2019 the popularity of most housemates has shot up tremendously after being in the house for just 11 days. Tacha who had highest number of followers going into the house maintained her lead from 351 thousand followers to 445 thousand followers, meaning she has gained 94 followers in a space of 11 days. Kim Oprah remains second after 11 days in the house with 149 thousand followers, gaining 41 more followers. The same trend works for Mike who shot up to 88.2 thousand from 43.5 thousand, gaining 44.5 thousand more followers. Mercy also maintained the status quo increasing to 58.3 thousand followers and so is Avala who shot up to 53.7 thousand followers. Omoshola, Diane and Ike increase their followership to 40.4k, 38.2k and 35.4 respectively.

Khafi is 35.1k, Seyi 32.5k, Isilomo 31.1k, Ella 27.6k, Frodd 27.2k, Thelma 25.8k, Esther, 25.7k, Sir Dee 23.5k, Tuoyo 22.9k, Gedoni 20.2k, Jeff 19.9k and Nelson 8,345.

Going by these available statistics the top 5 most popular housemates on Instagram is Tacha, Kim Oprah, Mike, Mercy and Avala. Interestingly, Avala has been evicted. Even Isilomo who has also been evicted has the highest growth rate of all the housemates. Going into the house Isilomo stood at number 18 in popularity and presently enjoys 11th spot even after being evicted.

Vanguard