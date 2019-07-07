BBNaija (S4): Omashola risks possible eviction as coins get stolen

Housemate, Omashola’s chances of getting evicted during the Sunday live show have increased, following loss of his Bet9ja coins.

Recall that the ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates were given coins and ‘Biggie’ had stated that the housemate with the least number of coins will be evicted during the live show on Monday.

Omashola, who had 120 coins, was clearly distraught upon discovering that at least 100 coins were stolen from the bunch after the Saturday party.

According to the 38-year-old housemate, he placed the coins in his Bible before the party and could not account for how they got missing.

The Delta-born Omashola poured his aggression on other housemates, urging Biggie to replay the tape and stating that he would not leave the house if evicted.

He also asked the housemate, who might had stolen the coins to return them as he can do anything to retrieve them.

Meanwhile, another housemate, Mike Edward has offered to give Omashola his coins, thereby risking eviction himself.

The other housemates, who were still basking in an after-party high tried to comfort Omashola while he went on about what the show meant to him.

Fans of the show have taken to social media to show support for Omashola, pleading with Biggie not to send him home as the coin loss was not his fault.

Music boss, Don Jazzy tweeted, “you already know why Omashola is not going home tomorrow. Warri no dey carry last. #bbnaija.”

@Tunyere said, “They should return his coin! Now the house is in rampage! Even isilomo is crying #bbnaija #returnomasholascoin.”

@Rovy said, “Omashola is just eyeing all the housemates. He said they should all pack their bags cuz everyone will be going back to their house tomorrow, they all leaving Biggie’s house. #BBNaija.”

NAN reports that this possible eviction saga comes days after Omashola thrilled fans during his diary session which will be missed if he eventually gets evicted on Sunday.