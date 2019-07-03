BBNAIJA 2019: This season bigger, better, hotter — John Ugbe, CEO, Multichoice

•As 21 housemates battle for N60m grand prize

Rotimi Agbana

The fourth edition of popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija 2019 finally kicked off on Sunday, here in Nigeria with a live show.

Nigerians all over the world were excited to view the beginning of a show which promises to be characterized by hilarious drama, suspense, intriguing surprises, unexpected evictions, among many other twists and turns.

Tagged ‘Pepper Dem’, twenty-one housemates including Seyi, Esther, Ella, Frodd, Omashola, Avala, Khafi, Ike, Tuoyo, Kimoprah, Isilomo, Jackye, Khafi, Nelson, Sir Dee, Thelma, Gedoni, Diane, Mercy, Tacha, Mike and Jeff, were unveiled at the launch, alongside a surprise announcement that the show has been extended by one week; taking the new season to 99-days in total.

Highlights for the night were the mind-blowing musical performances from award-winning artistes Burna Boy, alongside Zlatan, Teni and DJ Neptune entertaining the crowd as the night’s resident DJ. Burna Boy delivered a truly Nigerian musical experience with hits like ‘Dangote’, ‘On the low’ and ‘Killin Dem’. Teni’s consolidated on the tempo he set with the performance of her hit song ‘Uyo Meyo’ which got guests extra excited as they welcomed the housemates.

Speaking on the return of the show, John Ugbe, C.E.O. of Multichoice said; “We’re proud of the work everyone has delivered to bring this show to viewers’ television screens and devices. Our customers are in for a treat and this season is going to be even bigger, hotter and more importantly, it’s taking place right here in Nigeria.”