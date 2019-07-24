Bayelsa monarch calls on security agencies to act over threats to his life

A traditional ruler in Bayelsa state, King A J Turner, has called on the Police and the Department of State Services to take prompt action on a petition he submitted against the governor of Bayelsa state, Henry Seriake Dickson.



King Turner had, in the petition alleged a threat to his life by the governor, through a direct telephone call to his son.

A press statement signed by his media aide Idris Abiodun, the royal father stated that his petition, written by his legal representatives, “has been submitted to the Inspector General of Police and the Director-general of the Department of State Security, and awaiting action from the security agencies”.

The statement further called on “the DSS and Nigerian Police not to treat such a serious matter, which involves threat to life, with kid gloves”.

King Turner, who is being owed close to two billion Naira for contracts executed in favour of the Bayelsa state government, “had alleged in his petition that the governor had told his son that ‘if it is war, he is ready for it’ and that he would go to any length to prosecute it”.

The traditional ruler, in the press statement, stated that “the antecedents of the governor, and the brand of politicking he has become notorious for, point to the fact that his threats are not empty ones or something to be treated with levity”.

The statement concluded with an assurance that “King AJ turner will continue to advocate for peaceful coexistence of all his people, regardless of party affiliations or political leaning, and urges all Bayelsa sons to do the same as the ultimate goal is the development of the state and bettering the lot of her people”.