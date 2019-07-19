Bayelsa guber: Independent Public debate’ll produce peoples’ governor — PANDLEAF, PNP

By Onozure Dania

Two Niger Delta groups, Pan Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum and the Persons Not Party, PNP, have called for an open and independent public debate among the governorship aspirants seeking party nominations to contest the 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State, noting that the interactive session with the people will stop imposition of candidates and produce an acceptable candidate that will succeed Governor Seriake Dickson.

The groups in a statement yesterday by the state Chairman of PANDLEAF, Mr Collins Odondiri and the National Coordinator of PNP, Mr Pureh Kalango, said studies had shown that debates promotes political awareness, and to a large extent reduces voter apathy ahead of party primaries, campaign and election.

They said, “Bayelsa voters have a lot to gain with this debate in this era of multi-million naira campaigns and slick political messaging.

“The potential of personal debates will reveal and humanise the men and women behind the glossy ads and focus-group approved slogans. Just as the battle is not for the strongest, so the race isn’t for the fastest but, of the Lord; God.

“We call for an independent debate among candidates before party primaries. We are told lies during campaigns when candidates who are utterly unpatriotic, lacking in good character and not qualified are packaged by campaign organisations and presented to Bayelsans, Nigerians as God-sent.

“This call became necessary due to the overbearing influence political parties, leaders and aggrieved candidates have over candidates that win party primaries. We believe from studies that debates promotes political awareness and to a large extent reduces voter apathy.

“Bayelsa voters have a lot to gain with this debate because in this era of multi-million naira campaigns and slick political messaging, nothing beats the potential of personal debates to reveal and humanise the men and women behind the glossy ads and focus-group approved slogans.”

Kalango reiterated this call for individual because it will in a positive way guide political parties, adding “I am using the medium to call on all critical stakeholders and civil societies to call on the government to see it as a tool to enthroned good governance and building good leadership.

“It’s not about PDP or APC but the individual with the capacity to lead and manage our resources for the good of all Bayelsans not political parties. All aspirants must debate to unveil their blue prints for Bayelsans to make an informed decisions on who to vote for in the forth governorship election.”

Vanguard