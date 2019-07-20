Bayelsa 2019: We’ll make our women, youth strong entrepreneurs – Igali

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- ONE of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirants in Bayelsa State, Ambassador Godknows Igali, yesterday, assured that if elected governor of Bayelsa State women and youth will be made strong entrepreneurs.

Igali stated this in a chat with Vanguard, while speaking on possibilities and strategies to transform the state into a commercial hub of the South-South region of the country in different sectors of the economy apart from oil and gas.

He said: “A lot of women work and toil as you see them all over actively involved in the informal sector of the economy. They are into fishing, plantain, banana, yam and other legitimate businesses and they just need little basic capital add up to turn around their capacity to carry out large scale economic activities to change their standard of living.

“We are going to have a very robust business space as we are going to take business women out from the micro level to the small and medium scale level.

“Most of the businesses these women are doing are not recorded and they are the unrecorded actors of the economy. Like the women that roast corn on the highways, markets and neigbourhoods would not have to use stone-age solution to solve 21st century problems.

“We have to help the women have cash backing to improve, expand, and render better services.”

He also maintained that young people in the state are massively in support of his ambition because of his concern for them, which he has prioritized their needs, challenges, aspirations, expectations and will definitely actualize their dreams if elected governor.

“We are going to give hope to young people in the state because they see hope in my plan, and my plan is to embark on massive creation of jobs, training of our young people in different areas and giving them the wherewithal to live productive lives and lives that are mostly entrepreneurial inclined.

“We will help existing businesses to grow and bringing many businesses to the market place, and also to training those who are into professional fields of study.

“Secondly, we want to create an entrepreneurial society that would create commercial activities. We are highly endowed.

“We are going to make the state number in agriculture. Therefore there will be a lot of activities for young people, and that is why the young people identify with me based on what I have for them.

“So these areas people see that I have a difference and are going to be my focus also”, he said.

