By Charles Agwam

Bauchi Assembly crisis: A Federal High Court sitting in Bauchi has issued an interim order stopping the House of Representatives from intervening in Bauchi House of Assembly crisis.

In an interim order suit no: BA/298M/ 2019 obtained by Vanguard on Monday, Justice Mu’azu Abubakar ordered that all parties (15 applicants and 21 respondents) to the case, including the National Assembly must maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.

The order reads, “Upon hearing the motion ex-parte dated 19th July, 2019, affidavit in support as well as the written address brought pursuant sections 36 and 46 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and article 7 (1) (a) of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, L.F.N 2004, Order 4 Rules 3 and 4 of the Fundamental Rights rules, 2009 and under the inherent jurisdiction of this honourable court praying for interim reliefs;

“And after listening to and considering the submissions made through the written address by Jibrin S. Jibrin, A. S Idris and U. K Adam learned counsels for the applicants, that an order of interim be and is hereby made maintaining status quo ante belium between the parties in this suit as at Thursday 18th July 2019, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice/substantive application filed in this matter.”

The case has been adjourned to October 3 for hearing.

