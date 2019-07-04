Bankole Bags Media Advertising Personality of the Year Award

A Nigerian integrated marketing communications strategist, Rotimi Bankole, has bagged the Media Advertising Personality of the Year award at the MARKETING EDGE Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence which held on Wednesday at the Balmoral Hall, Oregun, Lagos.

The SBI Media boss received the award amidst glitz and glamour to the admiration and adulation of professional colleagues and eggheads across the broad spectrum of the brand management business and the business of brand management in Nigeria.

ALSO READ:

The awards were conferred on the respected media advertising stalwart at the award/gala night of the 2019 edition of MARKETING EDGE’s annual 2 in 1 event christened: National Marketing Stakeholders Summit and Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence.

Like the Publisher/CEO of the industry focused and award-winning magazine who also doubles as the convener of the event, Mr. John Ajayi stated, the awards ceremony has over the last seven years, been the sixteen-year-old magazine’s patriotic effort to recognize, reward and celebrate brands, agencies, companies, and individuals who have excelled and have been outstanding in satisfying the various criteria set for the various categories for which they were nominated or for which they submitted entries as the case might be.

In his own case, Bankole was adjudged the best among many equals nominated for the same category, given his exemplary records as founder and chief executive officer of SBI Media, a leading media advertising agency.

Commenting on the award, the media advertising guru commended the organizers of the award for the patriotic and industry lifting effort to identify deserving brands, agencies, corporates and personalities and to accord them the recognition, commendation and celebration that are due to them, adding that he counted himself lucky to have entered the industry’s Hall of Fame through the MARKETING EDGE Awards.

According to him, “There is no disputing the fact that MARKETING EDGE has become a very strong and authoritative voice in the Nigerian IMC industry; it is not only a pathfinder but has also for sixteen long years been a torch bearer in the industry. Its awards ceremony has taken a life of its own and has become a brand in its own right with equity that is getting stronger year-on-year such that getting on the list of MARKETING EDGE awardees is nothing short of entering the industry’s Hall of Fame kind of. I am therefore happy and proud of the award. It is one thing that will definitely ginger me and my team to do more for ourselves and for the industry”.

It is on record that the celebrated Rotimi Bankole is a media and marketing communications expert with over 15 years of experience across media, creative and content development, public relations, events management, and brand activation.

He founded SBI Media in 2013 as a strategic media strategy and buying agency. SBI Media is a member of the Masscom Global Network, a group over 40 agencies across Asia, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. As the West Africa strategic partner of Masscom Global, SBI Media has expanded into event and activations with Streams Communications and Media Network as well as Octageo Energy, an oil and gas marketing and sales company.

As an agency group, SBI Media is among the top 7 largest media agencies in Nigeria with billions of Naira in annual billings. As a globally-focused group, the agency has built a strategic consortium of management partners across Canada, Turkey, Europe, and Asia to cooperate beyond borders.

SBI Media believes in leading and not stopping with far effective and cost-effective strategies, we have become the toast of the mobile phone, startup, technology, and financial services industry clinching more than and 51% of market share in the mobile technology category.

With top heads in business strategy in the likes of Samuel Odusami who is the group head, strategy and research, Alison Oyome, a business media planning expert who also the group Head Media planning, Adewale Adedeji, the group CFO and Kayode Olowoyeye, group BTL head, SBI Media is poised to build the next generation but sustainable marketing communications group in Africa and beyond.

Vanguard