Bandits ambush police APV, injured security operatives in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Armed bandits numbering about 300, on motorcycles, ambushed police Armoured Personnel Vehicle, injuring one army and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence personnels in Kirtawa village, Safana local government area of Katsina State.

Spokesperson of the Katsina State Police command, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the development said the incident happened over the weekend when his men and the bandits engaged in a gun duel which led to the hoodlums shooting the tyres of the police APV.

According to him, “On 13/07/2019 at about 17:20hrs, a group of bandits numbering 300 on motorcycles, armed with dangerous weapons, invaded and attacked Kirtawa village, Safana LGA of Katsina state.

“The Divisional Police Officer, DPO Safana initially led teams of Operations “Puff Adder” and Sharan-Daji to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. In the process, the hoodlums shot the tyres of the police Armoured Personnel Vehicle and injured one Army and one Civil Defence personnel.

“At the time the combined ground forces were mobilized into the village, the hoodlums had already operated and escaped into the forest.

“Ten (10) persons were found dead, five (5) injured, five (5) motor vehicles and four (4) motorcycles were set ablaze. Unspecified number of cows were also rustled by the hoodlums.

“It is ostensibly clear that it was a reprisal attack carried out by the hoodlums against the community. Joint security forces have been deployed to the area to arrest the situation, pursue and arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

“The Command commiserate with families of the deceased and the entire people of Katsina state over the unfortunate incident.

“It also assures the people that government and security forces are mapping out formidable strategies toward containing and bringing to an end the menace of banditry in the state,” SP Isah however stated.