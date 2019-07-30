Breaking News
Bale left out of Real Madrid squad for Munich friendlies

Gareth Bale’s future at Real Madrid took another twist when he was left out of the Spanish side’s squad for two friendly matches in Munich, starting with Tuesday’s game against his old club Tottenham Hotspur.

“Bale did not travel in order to resolve his future,” Spanish sports daily Marca reported on Tuesday, adding that Real Madrid was still in talks with Chinese side Jiangsu Suning who had offered the Welshman a three-year-deal worth £1 million ($1.1 million) a week.

However, the Chinese club appears to have shut the door on Bale and sports daily As says he could be headed for a Premier League return.

“Bale wanted to stay (at Real Madrid) but Zidane has made that impossible,” said As.

“The preferred destination for Bale is the Premier League which closes its transfer window on August 8. There are only 10 days to find a team there.”

Real Madrid held up the proposed transfer to Jiangsu Suning on Sunday in a dispute over the fee and the Chinese club announced Monday they had signed Croatian striker Ivan Santini from Anderlecht instead.

