Baddyoosha, CDQ set new vibe for street with ‘Idan’

For someone who doesn’t see himself as a full-fledged musician, Baddyoosha born Badmus Akeem O is certainly keeping the pressure on the pulse of street music as he is back with another single “Idan” which means “Miracle” a week after release of the single “911” which has become an instant hit on various music platforms.

While he featured Small Doctor and Qdot on “911”, CDQ jumped on “Idan”. “Idan” is mixed and mastered by Superbrainbeats while “911” was done by Drumphase, with both being supported by the Dubai-based Oosha Empire company. Both singles are part of his soon-to-be-released 7-track EP titled “STREET” set to berth on the 2nd of August.

Much like “911” full of energy, mimes, street swag and language, “Idan” is a bit of an upgrade spruced with street flavour, message and melodious beat sure to make it a favourite on any playlist.

Over the years the head honcho behind Oosha Empire, Baddyoosha fondly referred to as ‘Daddy Street’, has discovered many talents and transformed them into forces to reckon within the industry.

The owner of a Dubai-based audio and visual equipment company, he’s also an International promoter and a musician with over ten singles to his credit. After his debut single ‘Esemi’ in 2014, he recorded hits like ‘Timbalowo, ‘Angeli, ‘Oga’, ‘Talon Shaye and many more.

For someone who doesn’t see himself as a full-fledged musician, Baddyoosha certainly got things going as fast as any train hot on its trail. “I don’t have enough time to do music, I’m busy with other businesses. I give songs out sometimes, songs I’m meant to use for myself, I’ ll give it out to close friends that are artists because that’s their own career but as for me I’m busy with other businesses.”

