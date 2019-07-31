Bad roads: Lagos Assembly passes vote of no confidence on LSPWC

By Monsur Olowoopejo

AFTER two days of road assessment, the Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed a vote of no confidence in the Lagos Public Works Corporations, LSPWC, rating its performance as low.

The lawmakers also urged the State Government to restructure the corporation towards delivering on its vision for the state adding that “There is need to restructure LSPWC. Their output to the society is not encouraging.”

The Chairman, House ad hoc Committee on LSPWC, Mr Setonji David, after an oversight visit to project sites, lamented that the corporation had not justified its annual budgetary allocation.

The lawmaker said: “Our concern is to ensure that the LSPWC does what is right. What we have seen so far is not encouraging to us. The taxpayers are not getting what they are supposed to get.

“The road they ( LSPWC) claimed to have done last year is in a very bad state. The drainage system is not functioning, the road itself is bad. I am an engineer; if they have done what is right, the road will not fail within a year.”

Some of these roads were done less than one year ago and they are in a very bad state.

The committee visited the IPP/Sewage Plant Road, Ikeja, and Lagos State Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relation Multi-Agency Complex Car Park, Oshodi.

Projects also visited by the committee were: Gatan Kowa Market Road in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, Alimosho and Opeloyeru Street in Mushin.

While frowning at the competence of engineers and contractors handling the projects, David stressed that public funds should be judiciously spent for the purposes they were meant for.

"There is a need to restructure LSPWC. Their output to the society is not encouraging."

