Believers LoveWorld President, Rev Dr. Chris Oyakhilome, seems to have peeved women on social media with his latest sermon, urging wives to be humble to their husbands and stop acting like they were the mothers or sisters to their husbands.

In several video clips shared on social media by twitter users, Pastor Chris is heard saying wives should not disagree with their husbands in public.

Meanwhile, many users have taken to the social-blogging site to express their views on the subject matter, making Twitter abuzz with the topic.

According to him, “No husband wants another mother, he has had one all his life, a husband does not mean the male partner in marriage but your master and should be respected. when you marry a man you come under his authority.

“God made the Woman because of the Man. Your secret in marriage is your obedience, listening to your husband and doing those things that please him not opposing him.

“When you take the role of his mother, sister what happens is he starts seeing you differently. A man loves the one he serves [God] and the one that serves him, he fights the one that is at the level with him.

“If most women had their fathers talk to them in their marriage they would be very successful in their marriages, that’s their biggest problem they don’t know who a man is they think he is another woman.

“Women not in God’s original idea, he made women because of man.”

Below are the tweets:

Whatever Pastor Chris likes, let him say. My Madam is as much my master as I am hers. I am Baby Boying in my house. Come and beat me. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) 11 July 2019

Someone said that Women were not in gods blueprint,

and when he finished creation everything was perfect, the moment he decided to create women boom…they started gossiping with snakes…..😂😂

Pastor Chris pic.twitter.com/87q4aEt3nm — david (@Bonzman1) 11 July 2019

Pastor Chris o.. I don’t like arguing the scriptures, but Jesus Christ wasn’t this serious about gender!!! Our soul is the focus. — PHEMMEEE (@PHEMMEEE) 11 July 2019