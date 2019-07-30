AXA Mansard partners Enactus to promote entrepreneurship

By Rosemary Onuoha

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of AXA, a global leader in insurance and asset management, has again partnered with Enactus- the world’s largest experiential learning platform to hold the Enactus Nigeria 2019 National Competition.

This year’s event featured how young students from various states across Nigeria are transforming lives and enabling progress in communities through entrepreneurial action. This dynamic and inspiring event encouraged creativity and rewarded results.

Speaking about the event, the Head of Brand and Communication at AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Nkiru Umeh stated, ‘We are proud to continue to be a part of an innovative program which encourages young minds to take entrepreneurial action for others.’

Enactus began operating in Nigeria in 2000 following a decision to extend the reach of the program around the world. Since this time, the Enactus program has grown to over 30 institutions of higher learning across 25 states of Nigeria with an average participation of over 1,500 students annually.

Every year, the Enactus network in Nigeria directly impacts over 100 rural societies by executing innovative developmental projects that have potentials to empower individuals and transform communities across the country.

Umeh concluded, “At AXA Mansard, we remain at the forefront of innovative thinking which will consequently make Nigeria a better place. We continue to be encouraged by the contribution of Enactus to building courageous, innovative, dynamic, resourceful and purposeful change agents for the future.”

Vanguard