Aviel Kingz, P Ray storm music scene with new energy

By Rotimi Agbana

As part of plans to help grow the Nigerian entertainment industry, fast rising record company, The Narcos19, a record label priding itself as a selfless organization that models its operations as collaborative and innovative, such that artistes and management can both contribute towards success that is mutually beneficial for all its team members, has unveiled its first set of artistes, Elijah Mbadiwe-Odum, a.k.a Aviel Kingz and P Ray.

Aviel Kingz, an Alte/afro-trap recording artiste has been working on his debut EP and would be dropping singles before the end of the year while P Ray on the other hand just released his single titled ‘Ire’, featuring Alapomeji crooner, 9ice. He is also set to give us more good tunes before the end of the year.

Speaking on what differentiates them from other budding artistes on the music scene; both signees disclosed that their distinctive sound and quality of materials set them apart as they are bringing a change to the industry at large.

However, as a youthful and creative record label, the management embraces and utilizes the advantages of cutting-edge innovations without discarding the invaluable knowledge gained from industry veterans to help promote its artistes.

Vanguard