Avant Halogen inspires youths with employability, multiple skills

By Etop Ekanem

Avant Halogen, a talent risk and identity management solution company, has reiterated its commitment to inspire Nigeria’s growing youth population to be employable and fit for the global knowledge economy.

The company, which recently hosted a free Career Fair attended by over 200 job seeking Nigerian youths and employable graduates, expressed hope that with such open career nurturing platform and learning session, Nigerian graduates will be able to learn important employability skills for career development.

Dr. Wale Adeagbo, Chief Operating Officer, Academy Halogen, in his keynote address charged participants on the importance of consistent training and development as keys to getting the job for the future.

He said it was important for job seekers to indulge in critical thinking and market analysis before choosing career path owing to the disruptive innovations which are taking many people out of jobs.

According to the Head of Business, Avant Halogen, Mr. Chigbo Okeke, the Career Fair is a platform to learn and opportunity for potential employees to interface with representatives of the companies available for better job placement and career development.

Okeke, who spoke on the goal of the programme revealed that the career fair was put together because “Avant Halogen is concerned about human capital development. We decided to engage the youth so that they can be ready for the future and contribute their quota to the development of the country and human race.”

One of the speakers and Founder, The Nehemiah Place, Mr. Niyi Aromolaran, while speaking on the theme of the workshop, “Ready For the Future,” challenged participants to be future best fit. He advised participants to imbibe social and business etiquettes, as these were essential to relationship building and management within and beyond their local environment.

Aromolaran advocated for mental, psychological and emotional alertness as basic requirements for securing job for the future. He stated that results of the sacrifices they make to build their career would only be theirs when they are physically agile, stating that physical strength helps thinking capacity and elongates lifespan.

Also, Mrs. Adora Neboh, Group Head, Human Resources, Troyka Group, pointed that it is important for everyone who works to take care of their bodies because it the body system determine the result they get from their daily businesses and endeavours. She further challenged the participants to prepare their mind for lifelong learning in their career. She noted that degrees are not important as acquired values and skills, adding that values created will open doors at any point in time.

Similarly, Halogen Group Head, Human Capital, Mr. Kenneth Nta, noted that it was important for the youth to see that the opportunities are enormous out there. And to get these opportunities, it is important for them to build their skills, network and be prepared to tap into those opportunities when the chances present themselves. In his words; “Multiple skills is a blessing and it is part of the requirements for jobs in the future. Those who have many skills are those employers are always looking for.”

Another human capital development expert, Mr. Valentine Osuorah, implored youths to look beyond their environment for opportunities, adding that opportunities abound in every corner of their society. He further implored them to confront challenges whenever faced with any as growth comes from such situations.

Other highlight of the fair was the exhibition of www.screenedworkers.com; as well as different products by various organisations, including: Fast Credit, Anchor Insurance, Premium Pensions, Boulous Enterprise, Trustbund Mortgage Bank, Reddington Hospital, among others.