Authentic Plateau council chair begs Lalong to obey court order

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

An appeal has been made to the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong to obey the existing court order and urgently swear in Mr. Ubandoma Laven of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as the duly elected Chairman of Langtang North local government area of the State to enable him begin work and deliver on his promises to his people.

The State Election Appeal Tribunal had declared Laven the duly elected Chairman of Langtang North Local government in the controversial local government election which was held in October, 2018. At that time, instead of declaring Laven winner, the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Fabian Ntung had declared Kparnim Nanloh-Amos, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC as the winner of the said seat.

Piqued by the development, Laven approached the election tribunal seeking to upturn Nanloh-Amos’ victory but his plea was thrown out by the Jovita Binjin led Election Petition Tribunal for “lack of merit” but he (Laven) approached the Appeal tribunal and Justice Arum Ashom, Chairman of the Appeal Tribunal upturned the APC’s victory and declared Laven as the winner of the said election.

Ashom noted that several mistakes were made by the lower court when taking decisions on some of the exhibits presented before it by all the parties involved and faulted the lower tribunal for accepting a baseless result hurriedly presented by PLASIEC after the petitioners had completed their prosecution.

He said, “With Ubandoma Joshua-Laven of PDP having scored 19, 599 as against 14, 708 votes of his APC counterpart, Mr. Kparnim Nanloh-Amos, he has met the required votes according to the law and is hereby declared winner and returned elected. Consequently, PLASIEC is hereby ordered to issue the 1st Appellant, Mr Ubandoma Joshua-Laven of PDP with certificate of return as the duly elected chairman of Langtang North Local Government.”

To assume duty immediately, Laven reminded Governor Lalong that he had in 2015 on assumption of office, obeyed a court order and swore in Dan Dul as the then duly elected Chairman of the same Langtang North local government Council hence, his case should not be different.

Vanguard