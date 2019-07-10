August Meeting: Ugwuanyi’s wife tasks women on societal roles

The wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has urged women to remain focused on their noble roles in the society as mothers, especially in the lives of their husband and children.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi who spoke during the flag-off of this year’s Women’s August Conference in Enugu State, popularly known as August Meeting, advised them to always be conscious of their children’s activities both at home and outside the home.

She stressed that such monitoring of children’s behaviors and activities will help curb societal ills such as prostitution, child abuse and robbery, pointing out that the society can be reformed with some extra efforts from women.

“As mothers, we have critical roles in the lives of our children and that of our husbands. We stay with our children, therefore we should be able to monitor them and know the company they keep,” she counseled.

Earlier, various women groups in the state, who trooped out in their numbers to participate in the annual event, lauded Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her commitment and determination towards improving the wellbeing of the children, youths, women and indigent persons in the state.

Nigeria vs South Africa : How Troost-Ekong lifted Nigeria in quarter-finals

The women also commended the Enugu Governor’s wife for uniting women of diverse faith and political leanings in the state through the works of her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF).

Speaking, wife of the leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mrs Vivian Ezeugwu, said the prevailing peace in the state was due to the fact that both Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his wife, Monica, are a Godfearing couple committed to enthroning peace and good governance.

“The election of Gov. Ugwuanyi and his wife is a clear manifestation of God’s blessings to the state,” said Mrs Ezeugwu, who disclosed that Mrs Ugwuanyi has given hope to the vulnerable, including women and children.

Mrs. Ezeugwu who described Enugu State as a model for other states, further enjoined women to sustain their support for Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in appreciation of the governor’s generosity, good works and inclusive government.

In her remark, the wife of the chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Barrister (Mrs) Ifeoma Ugwu, applauded the remarkable feats of the present administration in empowering women through various interventions such as skills acquisition.

Breaking: Nigeria beat South Africa 2-1, qualify for AFCON semi-final

Her words: “Look at what has been happening in Enugu State since this administration came on board; many women have been empowered through skills acquisition and even in business. Some of our children have benefited from our mummy’s (Mrs Ugwuanyi) scholarship programme, while the Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation has been assisting the indigent through economic empowerment and free medical treatments.”

The occasion, which sets the tone for the annual August Meeting popular in the South East, across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, also featured raffle draws, dance competition, march past, water race, among other activities.

Vanguard