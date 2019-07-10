A group, JusticeVanguard, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC’s group, the Buhari Media Organisation, BMO, of “distorting testimonies” of witnesses of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate in the February 23rd, presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, through narratives it described as false.

Atiku is challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the recent election.

The group, in a statement by its leader, Ezekiel Adeojo F, claimed the BMO has launched a counter-narrative which, according to it, is aimed at discrediting the testimonies given in favour of Atiku in the courts.

According to the group, “With the mind-boggling testimonies of Atiku’s witnesses at the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which validates our earlier statement that Atiku’s mandate was stolen,

“We, JusticeVanguard have been reliably informed by our intelligence that Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has been given a matching order…to rubbish testimonies of Atiku’s witnesses in the media by ensuring that every comment of the witnesses is twisted in the public.

“This explains barrage of fake news in the media mutilating statements of Atiku’s witnesses, just to confuse Nigerian public and subsequently create holes in petitioner’s submissions.

“Some propagandized stories like: “Atiku’s witness can’t remember date of presidential election” and “Breaking: I saw my statement for the first time before Tribunal, says Atiku’s witness” are spined reports.

“We want to categorically inform Nigerians that these infantile propagandas reported as statements of Atiku’s witnesses, do not reflect what happened at the Tribunal in the last few days. We acknowledge the fact that the PDP’s witnesses are not infallible like every other humans, but do not have propensity to make such omnibus mistakes.

“These stories were planted in the media by BMO to reduce the discourse Atiku’s watertight petition is generating. Nigerians should watch out for more fake news… and beehive of falsehood to corrupt impregnable facts being reeled out by Atiku’s witnesses at the Tribunal. They are jittering because Atiku is indeed coming,” the statement concluded.