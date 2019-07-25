Atiku writes Osita Chidoka on his Birthday

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, on his 48th birthday.

In a personal letter signed by Atiku and released to the media by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, the former VP commended Mr Chidoka for choosing the occasion of his birthday celebration to draw attention to the plight of families of our soldiers who lost their lives in the war against terror in the North East.

“This is commendable and heart-warming and I fully encourage you,” he said.

Also read:

“Our nation needs action like yours to remind us of the need to view the country as a collective enterprise that requires the contribution of one and all. Rising above the hyped and most over proportionately exaggerated national divides to address issues that light the candle of our shared humanity is an act that encourages me and other progressive Nigerians that all hopes are not lost.

“I wish you a happy birthday and would like to use this opportunity to appeal to you and other well-meaning Nigerians to continue to express the hope that Nigeria will overcome it’s current challenges and rise to a new national platform of inclusiveness and rebirth,” the letter read in part.

vanguard