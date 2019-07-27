Breaking News
Athletes register for JAC Motors 10km Road race

On 1:48 amIn News, Sportsby

The organising committee of the first JAC Motors 10km road race billed for the Ogun State capital, Abeokuta  is  in a dilemma over the swelling number of athletes that have registered for the event holding on  3rd November, 2019.

The Managing Director, Nilayo Sports Marketing, Bukola Olapade said that over 3,000 athletes have entered to take part in the race, with more set to further register in the coming days.

Of that number, over 100 athletes are from other countries outside Nigeria.

He said the 10km race was meant to align with the objective of the Ogun state government to boost tourism and promote culture.

Olapade said the LOC was running round the clock to see how the expected late entries could be accommodated in terms of planning and execution.

Olapade said the primary aim for the road race was to promote and project the rich tourism potentials and values of Ogun State to the world and engage the youth gainfully.

Ogun state government, Landway Investments, Bet9ija are among the numerous corporate organizations and individuals who have identified with the race.

The technical aspects of the race would be handled by an official from the IAAF,

Basic requirements include a clean bill of health from a certified hospital.

Winners of the male category will get $5000, $3000 second prize and third placed winner to get $2000. There  are prizes for the physically challenged.

Vanguard

