At 20, RCCG Praise Tabernacle has 146 parishes but we can do better – Pastor Emovon

On the 20th anniversary of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Praise Tabernacle, Lagos Province 44 Headquarters, Pastor-in-Charge of Province, Pastor Amos Emovon, speaks on his achievements. Excerpts:

How has the journey been?

God has been our helper. I would not say we have done well because we can do better. Definitely, we are not where we used to be and we cannot say we are where we ought to be or where we want to be. Going with my father in the Lord, Pastor E. A. Adeboye’s vision, we can do better. The first challenge I had was getting people to move at my pace. We are still challenging ourselves that we need to move faster. God has helped us; we planted parishes. Today in Lagos Province 44, we have 146 parishes. We have foreign mission parishes in Canada, United Kingdom, Moldova, Asia, Europe, North America, and in Africa. Locally, we have missions field in Ibeju-Lekki and Badagry axis.

How has your church impacted on its environs?

On Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS), which is giving back to the community, we recently donated life-saving equipment and baby incubators to Randle General Hospital. We also donated some equipment to the Children’s Hospital in Massey Field, Lagos Island. We are also contributing to the education sector.

On Monday, as part of our 20th anniversary, we donated a generator and flat screen television to Ansar Ud-Deen Primary School in Lawanson. The church also donated Information Technology (IT) equipment to Aguda Junior Secondary School. We replaced Ansar Ud-Deen Primary School’s tattered gate to a very modern one, beautified the compound by planting flowers and gave them chairs and other items. The church also provided street lights and waste bins to all the houses on Ebun Street where we are located.

Can you share with us how your pastoral journey started up until you were transferred to Praise Tabernacle?

My pastoral journey commenced at RCCG, Grace Chapel, which was established in 1996. From there, I was transferred to RCCG, Garden of Peace in 2004 and it was there I became a Zonal Pastor. As a Zonal Pastor, then at Garden of Peace, it was RCCG Lagos Province 3, Zone 1. I was in charge of the 52 parishes in Surulere, including this parish, Praise Tabernacle, which was then, an Area Headquarter, under the zone and then in 2010, I was transferred here. Praise Tabernacle, then, was just elevated to the a zonal status and just two weeks after getting here, there was a promotion and transfer, and I received a letter of promotion as the Assistant Pastor-in-Charge of Province, transferred to Lagos Province 23 to assist Pastor Brown Oyitso, who was the Pastor-in-Charge of Lagos Province 23 at Maranatha, Gbagada. Subsequently, Praise Tabernacle moved with me to Lagos Province 23, and remained my seat as Pastor- in-Charge. So, my movement has been from Praise Chapel to Garden of Peace and then to Praise Tabernacle.