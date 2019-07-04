Assault : Senator Abbo surrenders to Police for investigation

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – FOLLOWING the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu,directing a thorough investigation into his alleged assault of a sales girl and her nursing mother friend at a sex toy shopping Abuja, Senator Elisha Abbo, has given himself to the Federal Capital Territory,FCT Police Command.

Abbo, who surrendered himself to police operatives, at the FCT Police Command for investigation, according to the command’s commissioner,Bala Ciroma,acted based on invitation letter he wrote to him.

Mr Ciroma,who said the senator came himself to the command, Thursday afternoon, said investigation had begun on the case bothering on assault.

“Yes, it is true that he has surrendered himself. He has already come in and we are investigating.

‘He came into the Command this afternoon after we sent an invitation letter to him based on the directive of the IGP and he honoured it,”he said even as he could not tell whether the Adamawa North senator would be taken into custody.

Recall that following the public rage over the alleged assault,the police Chief, Wednesday,

directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Bala Ciroma to provide a personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation, including the Forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation as well as the actions and inactions of the Policeman seen in the video footage.

A statement to this effect by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba,had read:”

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on a female Nigerian by Senator Abbo Elisha. Specifically, the IGP directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Bala Ciroma to provide a personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation, including the Forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation as well as the actions/inactions of the Policeman seen in the video footage.

“The IGP, while assuring citizens of utmost professionalism by the Police in the handling of the matter, promised that the Force will ensure that justice is manifestly done in this case irrespective of whose ox is gored.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has already established contact with the victim of the assault and has commenced investigation in earnest into the case.

“The IGP thanked Nigerians for their massive show of empathy and concern for the rights of their fellow citizen and urged continuous citizens’ engagement in the tackling of the wider challenges of security in our country.”

