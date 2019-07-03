Assault: Reps condemn Senator Abbo’s beating of Abuja sales girl

…summon Service Chiefs, IGP, DSS Director General over unabated killings in Zamfara state

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – House of Representatives Wednesday joined in the public condemnation of the assault meted put to a sales girl by Senator Elisha Abbo (PDP-Adamawa). The House was taken aback that a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria could condescend so low to perpetrate such action on a woman. Speaking on the matter, Hon. Beni Lar (PDP-Plateau) urged the House to set up a Committee that will investigate the matter. But ruling on the motion, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said that it was not necessary as the Senate had already constituted a committee for that purpose. “Every right thinking member of the society should condemn the action and we do condemn it. But I know the Senate to handle it, so we should allow them to do it”, he said.

Also at the Wednesday plenary session, the House resolved to summon all the Service Chiefs as well as Inspector General of Police and Director General of Department of State Security (DSS) over the lingering killings in Zamfara State.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Hon. Bello Shinkafi (PDP-Zamfara).

Moving the motion, the lawmaker said that many indigenes of the state had been killed, others displaced while many were injured.

He said: “Just last Friday, the 14th of June 2019, 49 persons were killed, over 100 people were injured and hospitalized, food reserves destroyed, 240 cows rustled whole the entire settlement was displaced in an attack that occurred at Tungur Kalo and Tungur Makama in Shinkafi Local Government Area, which is just a tip of the iceberg of what is happening in other parts of the state and how horrible the situation has become.

“This terrible state of things has destroyed the means of livelihood of Zamfara inhabitants, scared away credible businessmen and potential investors and halted the hitherto agricultural activities as people jo longer go to farms to grow food resulting to acute hunger, poverty and malnutrition speedily creeping in.”

He further observed that “aside the negative economic consequences of depriving the state the capacity to making its due contributions to the nation’s GDP and worsening food shortage across the country, the heightened insecurity if left unchecked could gradually find its way into neighboring states.”

Decrying the spate of killings, the lawmaker said that the present administration had not done enough in tackling the menace, arguing that the situation in the state has persisted.

“The situation (in Zamfara) has persisted, growing from bad to worse for almost 5 years now inspite of the routine efforts of security agency to quell the menace, therefore requiring change of strategy for the better.

“Being that the primary responsibility of government anywhere in the world is to safeguard lives and property and Nigeria cannot afford to be considered a failure in this regard”, he said.

While calling for the House intervention, Shinkafi noted that “no day passes by without incidents of armed banditry, cattle rusting, kidnapping, killings abd even sacking a whole village occurring in Zamfara State, thereby generating incredible mass of internally displaced people living in sorrow, tears and fears.”

Ruling on the motion, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, mandated Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to increase presence, elevate operational strategies and surveillance in all the affected areas.

The House also mandated National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials to victims of the attacks and as a matter of responsibility set up emergence camps for internally displaced persons, IDPs.

Meanwhile, there was an introduction of 17 bills by the House.

One of the bills was the controversial Peace Corps (Establishment) bill which was rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Others included Federal Highway Act (Establishment), National Commission against the Small Arms and Light Weapons bill, Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) bill; Physically Challenged (Empowerment) bill; Presidential (Transition) bill; Economic Stimulus bill and Labour Act (Amendment) bill and Students Loan (Access to higher education).

All passed through first reading at the plenary.