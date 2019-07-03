Assault on woman in sex toys shop: Video doctored, says Senator Abbo

Senator Elisha Abbo who has been in the news for attacking a sales girl has said that the video that went viral was doctored.

Senator Abbo speaking with Channels Television said: ‘It is an old video, but we will soon release a statement to that effect. It was my sister that was at the store and she was assaulted; in fact, she fainted in the shop but they compressed the video and cut that part out of it.

He said, “We will soon release an official statement to the viral video which happened before I became a senator; where my younger sister was beaten to a pulp in a shop and I was called upon there (sic); where I had to call an ambulance and a policeman to come to the scene and it got out of hand I was also assaulted.

“It is an old video, but we will soon release a statement to that effect. It was my sister that was at the store and she was assaulted; in fact, she fainted in the shop but they compressed the video and cut that part out of it.

“They took her out to resuscitate her; the one standing with a cap is a doctor. The doctor had to come to give her life. My sister is not in the video, it was completely cropped out of it.”

Senator Abbo said he would be demanding the release of the full recording.

“This is a political season and now I am now a politician. Before I was not a politician but now the reality of the fact is that I am now a politician and politicians are not people who are liked; they (people) exhume things of 20 years and they hang it on their neck now,” he said.

“As I said before, we will release a robust response to everything, and we will also ask for the entire video to be released since they have the video. We will seat and discuss about the video. Just to be clear, that video was taken long before now and it was released just as this point.”

The video which has been circulating the internet shows the angry senator beat up the sales girl, and ordered his police orderly to take her away.