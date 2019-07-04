Assault: FCT police grills Senator Abbo for 4 hours

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police in the federal capital territory on Thursday grilled Senator Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North senatorial zone for about four hours over the assault on a nursing mother in a sex toy shop in Abuja which was captured in a CCTV footage and elicited public outrage resulting the Inspector General of Police ordering immediate investigation.

FCT Police authorities confirmed that Senator Abbo voluntarity submitted himself for interrogation following an invitation from the Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma.

Senator Abbo’s appearance followed the earlier appearance before the investigating officers of the victim at FCT Police Command headquarter,s where she was questioned and she wrote a statement, after which she was asked to go home.

When Vanguard contacted the FCT Police Commissioner on ehether the Senator would be granted bail since the interrogation was extending into the night, CP Ciroms said, it will depend on the outcome of the interrogation noting that it should noted that the Senator voluntarily submitted himself for interrogation and the offence of assault is a bailable offence.

The CP added that if bail is to be granted, it will be done on personal recognition of Elisha Abbo’s status as a Senator of the Federal Republic noting however that the investigation will be thorough and professionally done especially since it involves the fundamental human rights of a citizen.

Recall that the IGP, Mohammed Adamu on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive investigation of the assault offence on the nursing mother

He directed tbe FCT Police Commissioner to provide a personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation, including the Forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation as well as the actions/inactions of the Policeman seen in the video footage.

The IGP, while assuring citizens of utmost professionalism by the Police in the handling of the matter, promised that the Force will ensure that justice is manifestly done in this case irrespective of whose ox is gored.