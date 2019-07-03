Breaking News
Arrest, prosecute, jail Adamawa senator who slapped a lady now, Nigerians speak

By Nwafor Sunday

Following an incident that happened three months ago, which involved a serving Senator that allegedly assaulted a Nigerian lady in a sex toy shop, Nigerians are determined not to let the senator bog off with his crime as many have thronged into the social media to spread the story, calling on security operatives to arrest, investigate and prosecute the culprit.

The video footage which has spawned comments from various races was said to have happened on May 11, 2019, in an adult sex toy shop.

The senator representing the Adamawa north senatorial district, Elisha Abbo, was reported to have slapped a nursing mother in the presence of an armed policeman, who rather than assist the victim, arrested her.

Reports have it that Abbo descended on the nursing mother after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner whom the senator had accused of insulting him and calling him a drunk.

Miffed however with the manner she spoke to him, the youngest senator slapped the woman and left the shop.

In view of the above therefore, Nigerians on Tuesday called on security operatives to arrest and prosecute the senator who happens to be a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

