Arrest, prosecute, jail Adamawa senator who slapped a lady now, Nigerians speak

By Nwafor Sunday

Following an incident that happened three months ago, which involved a serving Senator that allegedly assaulted a Nigerian lady in a sex toy shop, Nigerians are determined not to let the senator bog off with his crime as many have thronged into the social media to spread the story, calling on security operatives to arrest, investigate and prosecute the culprit.

The video footage which has spawned comments from various races was said to have happened on May 11, 2019, in an adult sex toy shop.

The senator representing the Adamawa north senatorial district, Elisha Abbo, was reported to have slapped a nursing mother in the presence of an armed policeman, who rather than assist the victim, arrested her.

Reports have it that Abbo descended on the nursing mother after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner whom the senator had accused of insulting him and calling him a drunk.

Miffed however with the manner she spoke to him, the youngest senator slapped the woman and left the shop.

In view of the above therefore, Nigerians on Tuesday called on security operatives to arrest and prosecute the senator who happens to be a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Below are their reactions:

The case of Senator Elisha Abbo is very straightforward: the Police MUST IMMEDIATELY take three steps: 1. Arrest him (no formal complaint is needed with the evidence on tape) 2. Obtain his statement (if he’s willing to make one) and that of the victim 3. Arraign him in court. — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) July 2, 2019

Serving Nigerian Senator Elisha Abbo assaults a female staff in an Adult toy shop with a Police officer watching. What I dont understand is why Nigerians are calling on him to step down. How does stepping down help? We should be calling on d @PoliceNG to arrest and prosecute him pic.twitter.com/BeA3DG3CZY — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 2, 2019

Senator Elisha Abbo, in company of 3-women, in an adult shop in Abuja assaulted women wildly in the presence of police @PoliceNG. This must be investigated. Victims of his violence must get justice. @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @NGRSenate @femigbaja @UN @unwomenafrica #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/yPR3scLOGn — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) July 2, 2019

In the presence of a police officer, Nigerian Senator Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, assaults sales staff in an adult toy store in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/ezDpecGetD — T. Rankïn’ ∆ 🏁 (@AfroVII) July 2, 2019

I just watched the video of Senator Elisha Abbo beating up a shop attendant. That Senator has the capacity for murder. He is a threat to humanity. His fellow senators must condemn that barbarian act, the ones that aren’t Barbarians themselves. He should be made to pay for that! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 2, 2019

If the Senate doesn’t sanction Elisha Abbo or whatever his name is, they are saying his barbaric act is acceptable to the Senate. And if that is the case, it wouldn’t be a Senate of and for civilised people, it would be a Senate of and for Barbarians! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 2, 2019

Please how can we find the lady that was assaulted by the senator?

we need to follow up on the case and I’ll like to have a word with her. If you know how, please help. — Lami Apejoye (@MsLami_A) July 2, 2019

If a female Senator was caught on camera beating up a male shop attendant like that barbarian Elisha Abbo, the Senate would have called for an emergency seating. The uproar would have been louder and the “na woman na” crew would have been drooling with smelly saliva. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 2, 2019

If there was no video of Senator Elisha slapping that lady repeatedly, people would have been saying the story doesn’t add up and she must have been very rude to him. They would have said its impossible for him to slap her just because she said “oga take it easy”. — Lady Pepisko (@MissIgho) July 2, 2019

I call on the @OfficialPDPNig to IMMEDIATELY repudiate Senator Abbo in the face of overwhelming video evidence proving that he is not a man of fit and proper character to hold the distinguished office of a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/DueHtlqmB5 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 2, 2019

Not only should Senator Abbo be ARRESTED, PROSECUTED & JAILED, but the policeman that was with him should be disciplined. Additionally, the lady he assaulted should get damages. Abbo can use some of the money he spends on relaxing his hair to pay her #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/W9zPeXqDk6 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 2, 2019

The right thing is being done in the case of Senator Abbo. He‘s been reported to the @PoliceNG. He should be PROSECUTED and JAILED. It is a clear cut crime. There is EVIDENCE. I wonder why we are even debating this. He MUST pay for his crime. In JAIL #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/YwpVtpxGBn — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 2, 2019

That video of the senator beating that shop owner/friend in the presence of police, because she asked him to take it easy, while with 3 women who are not his wife in a sex toy shop, pretty much sums up the entitlement of men in Nigeria. Rabid beast. — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) July 2, 2019