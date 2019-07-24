Army to synergise with govt to tame security challenges

…As new GOC takes over in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

THE Nigerian Army has again assured of its readiness to synergise with governments at levels to tame the spate of security challenges bedevilling the nation.

The assurance came yesterday, on the heels of a new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major-General Anthony Omozoje, during his courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde in his office at Agodi, Ibadan.

The new GOC, in the company of his immediate predecessor, Major-General Okwudili Azinta, assured the governor of the readiness of his division to continue to participate fully in creating an enabling environment for the government to function in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai and to enable the democratic dividends dividend to get to people of the state.

He further noted that he would do everything in his powers to improve on what his predecessor did.

In his words: “I will live up to the expectations required of me and I will continue with the good work my predecessor has done.”

“I look forward to working with everyone and I wish to enjoy the same cooperation you accorded my predecessor,” he said.

Maj.Gen. Omozoje, then sought for the governor’s support in order to make the Division achieve the maintenance of peace and harmony in the state.

He assured the governor of the readiness of his Division to continue to participate fully in creating an enabling environment for the government.

While responding, Governor Makinde who was elated by the visit, lauded the support of the Army in the maintenance of peace, most especially during the last general elections, which resulted to the free, fair and credible election witnessed in the state.

In the same vein, the governor thanked the outgone GOC, Major-General Azinta for the role he played during the last general elections by paving way for a free and fair election and making sure the votes of the people of the state were counted.

According to Makinde: “I want to use this opportunity to thank the outgoing GOC because he was here at the heat of the election with the spirit of fairness, and without taking any side. This allowed for a successful Election.”

“I know that most officers that have served as GOC in Ibadan have gone ahead to become the big boss at the end of the day such as Chief of Army Staff and head of the state, we will meet you at that position.”

While further indicating that he would continue to have a good working relationship with all security agencies in the state, he noted that the three requests made by the outgoing GOC have been looked into.

“The outgoing GOC had discussed major three issues with me; the issue of Abattoir at the barrack; the dilapidated structure of the School at the Barrack and shooting of the range in the barrack,” he said.

He stressed that his administration has taken steps on these requests, and the market at the front of the barrack will soon be evacuated.

The governor, however, assured the new GOC that his government would not relent in its efforts at providing adequate logistics to the Division for its smooth operation in the area of security of lives and property.

In a related development, the new GOC on assumption of office tasked officers and men of the Division to brace up so as to find a lasting solution to security challenges confronting the country.

Omozoje, while add dressing the senior military personnel at 2 Division, Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ibadan, thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai for appointing him as the GOC 2 Division at a time when the nation is facing various security challenges.

He similarly, extended the same appreciation to the outgone GOC, Major-General Azinta for a job well done in 2 Division, promising promise to maintain the tempo in ensuring that all personnel of the Division remains professional in the discharge of their duties.

Earlier, the outgone GOC, Major-General Azinta, while addressing troops of the Division at the 2 Division Garrison parade ground thanked all the officers, soldiers and their families for their supports and cooperation during his tenure as the GOC of the Division, while calling for a similar attitude towards the new GOC.

In his words: “I appreciate you all for the excellent job done in 2 Division and the Nigerian Army at large, I want you all to extend the same cooperation, dedication given to work during my stay to the new GOC because he is a senior officer who has the capacity to move the Division to higher level.”

He warned the military officers not to, at any point, use their weapons to extort money, harass or victimize the civil populace, rather, use them to protect people as their constitutional mandate.

“You should all work to make the Division progress and not to distract the new GOC by committing atrocities that can jeopardize the image and reputation of the Division,” Azinta urged.

Omozoje, was until his appointment, at the Department of Policy and Plans, Army Headquarters, Abuja, while Azinta is to resume in Abuja as Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation.

