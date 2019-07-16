Army orders arrest of 5 soldiers for diverting money meant for operations

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Authorities of 8 Division, Nigerian Army, have issued arrest order on five soldiers who eloped with money meant for operations put at several millions of naira.

According to an Occurrence Report from the headquarters of Operation Harbin Kunama, the soldiers diverted the convoy conveying the money from Sokoto to the Infantry Corps and Centre in Jaji.

The report said: “The under listed soldiers of Operation Harbin Kunama III Sokoto were detailed on escort duty from Sokoto to Kaduna at about 1500 hours (3pm) on Saturday, July 11, 2019.

“The VIP was in a white Hilux while they were in a Buffalo gun truck. The soldiers connived and robbed the VIP at gun point. They, however, abandoned the gun truck at the airstrip in Jaji.

“They have since scattered in different directions, including Jos, Suleja etc as indicated in last geoloc tracking.

“The soldiers involved are Cpl Gabriel Oluwaniyi 07083502341 08063406601, Cpl Mohammed Aminu 07034619455, LCpl Commander Haruna 08039594638, Cpl Oluji Joshua 08137622689 and LCpl Hayatudeen 08033756986.

“All the soldiers were attached from ICC (Infantry Centre and Corps). All formations and units are requested to direct their men to be on the lookout for these deserting soldiers.”